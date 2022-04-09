Cornwall and Devon hospitality face 'volatile market' for Easter
By Amy Gladwell
BBC News
- Published
Hospitality businesses in the south-west of England face a "volatile market" heading into Easter as job vacancies reach record levels, industry leaders say.
A hotelier from Cornwall said recruiting staff was "dog eat dog".
Many people left the sector in the pandemic, with those in the industry saying a "housing crisis" is now making the staffing problem worse.
Covid-19 uncertainty and increased costs were cited as extra challenges.
Many businesses have introduced new incentives such as staff accommodation and discounts to attract people back after many chose to leave the sector during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Craig Holman, manager of the Llawnroc Hotel, Gorran Haven, Cornwall, said the small boutique hotel had five vacant positions for Easter.
"It is dog eat dog getting staff," he said, "but we are OK, we've had more worrying times."
"Sometimes it's better to have three strong members of staff than five average... It is manageable... We are ready," he said.
"We do good discounts for staff, free parking, food on duty," he added.
Kate Nicholls, UK Hospitality CEO, said: "Job vacancies in hospitality lie at record rates and are double the levels seen in the sector pre-pandemic.
"In areas like Devon and Cornwall, where second home ownership has pushed up house prices and businesses rely on seasonal workers, the issue is even more damaging for local businesses."
Ben Quinn said he was currently unable to open his new co-owned restaurant at Perranporth, Cornwall, full-time due to staffing issues.
Mr Quinn, who runs Canteen's five catering businesses, said he believed "the solution" was to attract more creatives, parents, students and others as part-time workers around their other ventures.
"I have an A&E nurse... She has never worked in hospitality before.
"Her working three days a week in our new restaurant has allowed her to take a breath and have perspective to continue to enjoy nursing".
"We also have trained teachers who are loving the social element and topping up their salaries," he said.
He added hospitality was "on its knees" and needed a positivity boost.
Sally Everton, from Visit Devon, said Covid-19 continued to create uncertainty for tourism as some people had booked both a break in south-west England and abroad, with the option of cancelling one last minute.
All Covid travel restrictions were scrapped in March.
However, people with Covid-19 are advised to avoid contact with others for at least five full days and rates in April reached a record high.
Ms Everton added: "The rising cost of living could affect the consumer decision, and for the businesses there are still recruitment shortages, increased payroll costs, the return to 20% VAT, which all add to the volatile market."
At Mother Ivey's Bay Holiday Park, near Padstow, Cornwall, three chalets have been turned into staff accommodation to retain employees.
Owner Patrick Langmaid said: "A staffing crisis and the housing crisis are very interlinked".
Cornwall Council said in 2021 it faced "exceptional pressures" on housing due to various issues created by the pandemic and announced plans in November to tackle the problem.
A spokesperson from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said it had delivered 63,500 affordable homes in south-west England in the past 10 years and the region was receiving £1bn to deliver more.
They added: "Our First Homes scheme is helping first-time buyers and key workers to buy a home in the communities where they live or work by offering homes at a 30% discount".
Malcolm Bell from Visit Cornwall said businesses were making changes and "innovations" to cope with understaffing.
"The more difficult challenge is accommodation availability, due to the housing crisis," he said.
He explained Visit Cornwall was lobbying for the introduction of a compulsory registration scheme for all holiday accommodation, which would "help to return more accommodation to the long rental market".
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.