Harry Billinge: Cornwall D-Day veteran dies aged 96
- Published
D-Day veteran Harry Billinge has died aged 96 following a short illness, his family has confirmed.
He was a sapper attached to the 44 Royal Engineer Commandos and was one of only four of his unit to survive the storming of Gold Beach on 6 June 1944.
Mr Billinge was appointed an MBE in 2020 after raising more than £25,000 towards the cost of building a national memorial honouring his fallen comrades.
