Helston parade to mark RNAS Culdrose's 75th anniversary
- Published
More than 150 sailors will march through the streets of a Cornish town to mark the 75th anniversary of a naval air station.
The sailors from RNAS Culdrose will march along Meneage Street and Coinagehall Street in Helston on Wednesday from 10:00 BST.
The annual Freedom of Helston Parade is larger than usual because of the significant anniversary.
A Merlin helicopter is also expected to fly above Coinagehall Street at 11:00.
The Cornish naval airbase was first granted the Freedom of the Borough of Helston in 1958.
It is the highest privilege a town can give to a military establishment.
The base remains one of the largest helicopter bases in Europe, according to the Royal Navy.
Helston mayor, Tim Grattan-Kane, said: "Over many years, its sailors provided the air-sea rescue facility for our community.
"There is no doubt that there are hundreds if not thousands of people who owe their lives to the skills and bravery of the aircrews.
"It is fitting that we also recall their bravery in conflict on the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War.
"Without their willingness to put their helicopters in danger many more ships would have been exposed to danger."
'Strong as ever'
Captain Stuart Finn, the base's commanding officer, said they were "delighted to be back in Helston" after the community event was cancelled for two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
He said: "This year is especially important to us as we mark 75 years since the commissioning of RNAS Culdrose.
"A lot has happened in that time but the links and bonds between the air station and Helston are as strong as ever."
Road closures will be in place along Meneage Street and Coinage Hall Street during the parade.
