Looe sand drawing remembers Falklands War veterans
Art students have created a memorial in the sand to those who took part in the Falklands War.
The sand drawing of the Falkland Islands was created by Plymouth College of Art students on East Looe Beach in Cornwall.
Looe Royal British Legion commissioned the drawing to remember local veterans on the 40th anniversary of the war.
More than 250 British soldiers lost their lives in the war after Argentina invaded the British overseas territory.
Seven members of the Looe Royal British Legion Branch were involved in the war, which started on 2 April 1982.
What was the Falklands War?
On 2 April 1982, Argentina invaded the Falkland Islands, a remote UK territory in the South Atlantic.
Argentina said it had inherited the islands from Spain in the 1800s and wanted to reclaim sovereignty of them.
The UK, which had ruled the islands for 150 years, quickly chose to fight, leading to a brief, but bitter war.
In the fighting that followed, 655 Argentine and 255 British servicemen lost their lives, as did three Falkland Islanders.
British forces regained control of the Falklands on 14 June 1982.
The Extended BA students "worked hard despite inclement weather to create a fabulous interpretation of the Falkland Isles", said Helen Markes, a senior lecturer at Plymouth College of Art.
"It was a successful and rewarding day for all."
Plymouth College of Art students work with East Looe Town Trust every September on creating sand sculptures on the beach as an induction activity.
A Royal British Legion spokesperson said: "There are veterans of the Falklands conflict who still struggle with physical and mental scars, and some have faced life-long challenges or hardships since then.
"The Royal British Legion remains committed to ensuring that service and sacrifice in more recent conflicts is recognised."
