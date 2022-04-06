Cornwall Council warns coronavirus is 'everywhere'
Cornwall Council has warned coronavirus is "everywhere" and urged residents to remain cautious.
Cornwall's coronavirus case rate is above the national average and public health bosses have urged people to "act responsibly".
A spokesperson for public health warned "this is not just a mild cold".
It comes as Covid-19 testing sites have closed and free testing ended as part of the government's Living with Covid strategy.
Councillor Dr Andy Virr, portfolio holder for adults and public health, said: "I can't stress enough just how rampant the virus is in Cornwall right now - it is everywhere.
"There is also a preconception that it is nothing to be feared or worried about, but I can assure people that the current variant is still making a lot of people very ill with the ongoing threat that future variants could be even more harmful."
'Need to take it seriously'
Dr Virr, who is also an emergency department consultant at the Royal Cornwall Hospital, added: "This is not just a mild cold for most people and we all need to take it very seriously indeed. So please get jabbed and take precautions to stop Covid spreading through our communities."
Rachel Wigglesworth, director of public health for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said: "The Public Health team has been working hard throughout the pandemic to keep residents and visitors as safe as possible from Covid, and will continue to do so.
"But we can't do this if people pretend the virus doesn't exist and forget about all the ways we can effectively stop transmission.
"So please remember the basics - 'hands, face and space', keep a face covering with you, stay at home if you're unwell, and get your vaccines. Only by acting responsibly can we hope to live safely with Covid."
