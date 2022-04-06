Padstow 'will never recover' after nurse dies after being hit by wooden horse
- Published
Padstow will "never recover" following the death of a paediatric nurse who died after being hit by a traditional wooden horse costume, an inquest heard.
Laura Smallwood, 34, was "hit in the neck" during a May Day celebration by the 'Obby 'Oss, a wooden horse costume worn by a masked male dancer.
She died at Derriford Hospital three days after the Padstow celebration in 2019.
The nurse was described as a "well-loved" member of the community.
The inquest, held in Truro, heard there are two 'Obby 'Osses, and each has a separate organising committee and the 34-year-old had been struck by the blue ribbon horse.
Jay Trestain, a member of the committee, told senior coroner Andrew Cox the woman's death had "torn a hole" in the community.
'well-loved and popular'
She said: "Mrs Smallwood was a well-loved, well-known and popular member of our community, not just as a friend but an exceptional midwife in neonatal intensive care caring for babies struggling at birth, including my own child.
"Her passing has torn a hole in our community in the most painful way."
She added: "The fact that one of our own lost her life during the celebration is something I don't think our small town will ever recover from."
Mr Cox is due to record his conclusions on Thursday, and told the hearing one of the issues he had to consider was what caused Mrs Smallwood's injuries.
It comes after the inquest was previously told Mrs Smallwood's death may have been caused by injuries relating to a number of different incidents in the lead up to her death.
This included a "scuffle" with another woman on the day of the parade, as well as injuries caused by an unidentified event about 10 days earlier.
The inquest continues.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.