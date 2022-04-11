Cornwall bus fares reduced to boost numbers
- Published
Bus travellers in Cornwall have seen drops in fares in a new project to boost passenger numbers.
The four-year pilot scheme which started on Sunday is being funded with £23.5m from the government.
Short hop fares are down 20%, longer journeys cost up to 40% less and some bus passes are cut by nearly 50% said the Department for Transport (DfT).
Cornwall was "leading the way in trying to find a sustainable rural transport model", said bus firm Go South West.
Transport for Cornwall has set a goal of increasing bus usage by 10%.
According to its website, passes for unlimited bus travel across Cornwall will cost £5 a day, (down from £9), or £20 per week.
Town zones travel will cost £2.50 per day or £10 for a week.
The reduced price tickets will be available on all operators' services.
Richard Stevens, managing director of Go South West, said bus operators were under "immense pressure" to get traveller numbers back to pre-pandemic levels.
He said cuts in bus fares were "fantastic news".
He said: "It could not come at a better time.
"This is probably the most innovative project to take place in the UK bus industry this year.
"Cornwall is leading the way in trying to find a sustainable rural transport model."
David Sidebottom, director at campaigners Transport Focus, said cheaper fares were "vital in winning passengers back and attracting new ones".
He said: "These plans should drive up passenger satisfaction and encourage more people to give bus a go. We will monitor the impact this has on passengers."
The government announced in March 2021 it wanted to make buses cheaper and easier to use.
Research from pressure group Campaign for Better Transport shows bus mileage in England declined by 27% from 2011/12 to 2020/21.
Spokesman Norman Baker said: "Bus fares across the country have gone up 60% over the last 10 years, so it's very important that bus fares come down.
"This is good for Cornwall but services have been cut across huge swathes of the country."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.