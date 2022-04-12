Rising costs means no Newquay Fish Festival for 2022
Organisers of the Newquay Fish Festival have announced it will not be held in 2022, because of "rising costs of infrastructure and equipment".
The event has not taken place fully since 2019, with 2021 cancelled, and 2020 held virtually due to coronavirus.
Organisers said the event, which has been held for 15 years, attracted 12,000 people to the town each year.
Chair of Newquay Regeneration Forum, Andy Cole, said plans for the future were under way.
He said: "It is time to reconsider and evolve so it is more sustainable and has firm longevity.
"With rising costs across many areas, we are taking a step back to consider how we proceed into 2023."
The event at Newquay Harbour is usually held over three days in September, with a number of cooking demonstrations, food stalls and live music.
Mr Cole said: "Plans for the future are well under way and we cannot wait to return with a fresh new event for the people of Newquay, Cornwall and far beyond."
