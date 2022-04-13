Woman taken to hospital after serious collision in Liskeard
- Published
A 64-year-old woman was taken to hospital after a serious crash in Cornwall, police have said.
Emergency services were called to the B3359 at Lanreath, Liskeard, at about 16:15 BST on Tuesday after reports of a collision.
The woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to Derriford Hospital, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The force is urging any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.
