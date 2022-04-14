Lostwithiel: Sir Tim Smit's horticultural centre plans rejected
A plan by Eden project co-founder Sir Tim Smit for a horticultural centre has been rejected by councillors.
The proposals for Gillyflower Farm near Lostwithiel in Cornwall have proved contentious with nearly 300 objections.
Lostwithiel Town Council said the proposal would "decimate" the local economy.
Cornwall Council's Strategic Planning Committee voted seven to four against the application, against officers' recommendations.
Under the plans the development would create the Gillyflower Farm Education Centre for Horticulture, Agronomy and Cookery with a cafe and shop along with 19 holiday lodges and new parking and access arrangements.
In the report, planning officers stated the proposal would "benefit" the agricultural industry.
But some locals feared it would spoil their views, take trade away from local shops and increase traffic and pollution.
Richard Whitehouse of the Local Democracy Reporting Service, said Sir Tim put up a "passionate defence" of his scheme at the meeting.
He said: "Sir Tim said it was a worthy project that would bring great benefits to Lostwithiel and sustainable agriculture and horticulture would help Cornwall in the future."
