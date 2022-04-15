Cornwall housing: Jenny Agutter welcomes new homes
A new housing development has been launched in west Cornwall providing low cost rented homes for local people.
Call The Midwife star and local resident Jenny Agutter was at the launch in Ruan Minor.
She said the six new homes were "good news" when "housing problems have worsened".
The homes have been delivered thanks to the Grade Ruan Community Land Trust working with Cornwall Community Land Trust (CCLT).
The new properties will remain affordable in perpetuity and are only available to people with a local connection, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
NHS worker Amie Gribble, who was born and brought up in the village, was one of the first to move in with her daughter.
Ms Gribble, who has been living with relatives, said: "Having the security of a home that can't be taken from us is such a relief.
"It's so good to be able to stay in the village I was born and brought up."
Ms Agutter said: "This is welcome good news for our local community.
"At a time when housing problems have worsened it's encouraging to witness the success of a community finally delivering its own homes for locals project."
Matt Ward, chairman of CCLT, said the trust had delivered 270 homes since it started 14 years ago, with another 103 homes in the planning stages.
"It shows that communities can do it for themselves," he said.
"We're keen to work with our partners to do more of this."
