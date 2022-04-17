Cornwall coast rescue teams respond to multiple incidents
- Published
Rescue teams around the Cornish coast responded to multiple incidents on a busy Easter Saturday.
Falmouth Coastguard said its team had 11 call outs while the lifeboats were called out eight times and lifeguards six times.
In one incident ten people were rescued from a rip tide on Crantock Beach, near Newquay.
Gill Rylance, from the coastguard, urged people to use a lifeguarded beach and to adhere to their advice.
Ms Rylance said the rescue at Crantock, which does not have lifeguard cover until May, was one of the incidents the coastguard has been alerted to.
Volunteers from Crantock Surf Life Saving Club said that they had been providing surveillance over Easter weekend.
Club members as well as RNLI lifeguards from Newquay and the Big Green Surf School were also involved in the rescue.
Ms Rylance said it had been "a fairly busy day" and added of the rest of the weekend: "We are on spring tides at the moment so it will be early evening high water.
"There is a bit of a swell and surf, particularly on the north coast so take care if you're not that confident about going in the water then don't.
"Adhere to the flags and advice of the lifeguards."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.