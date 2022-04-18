Cornwall's Sunrise Centre marks 20 years
- Published
A dedicated oncology centre in Cornwall - built with the help of charity fundraising - has marked its 20th year.
The Sunrise Centre opened in 2002 after more than £500,000 was raised by BBC Radio Cornwall's listeners towards the £5m cost of the building.
A further £3.3m has since been raised for the Sunrise Appeal.
Before the centre opened, Cornish cancer patients needed to make the journey to Derriford, in Plymouth, for scans and treatments.
Jono Bowden's wife, Trudi, used the centre when she was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2019.
"It was absolutely amazing," Mr Bowden said.
"To have somewhere on our doorstep that we can actually get that wonderful treatment by those fantastic people is an absolute plus for Cornwall."
Mr Bowden is a member of St Just Rugby Club, which raised £12,000, alongside Padstow Rugby Club for the Sunrise Appeal.
Mrs Bowden died in January 2021.
Colin Micklewright, one of five trustees for the appeal, said: "The fundraising I think has been significant in as much as we've helped them keep the department having the very best state-of-the-art equipment."
The appeal began at the end of 2000 and its 20th anniversary passed during the pandemic, stopping some of the planned celebrations.
The remaining funding came from the Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust, the National Lottery, the Duchy Health Charity and the general public.
