Dog rescued after falling down fissure in Boscastle
- Published
A dog was rescued after falling down a 20ft (6.1m) fissure near a coastal path in Cornwall.
On 8 April the dog, called Henry, went missing near Boscastle and after searching, the owners accepted their pet had fallen down one of the fissures, the coastguard said.
But on 10 April coastguard crews received reports a dog could be heard near to where Henry was last seen.
Boscastle and Bude Coastguard teams were called to rescue the dog.
A post on Boscastle Coastguard Team's Facebook page said a cliff technician was sent down to retrieve Henry with "half a sausage roll and some treats".
After about 30 minutes the dog was pulled up to safety and the team said his owners were "overjoyed and happy".
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.