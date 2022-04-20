Ukraine flag 'missing' from Cornwall Council building
- Published
A Ukraine flag which had been flying outside a council building in Cornwall has "gone missing", the council has said.
The flag had been flying outside County Hall in Truro in a show of support for the country.
A post on social media from Cornwall Council said it was "saddened" to see the flag had disappeared.
The council said it will be replaced as soon as possible and it "stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine".
