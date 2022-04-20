Two people killed in two-vehicle crash in Cornwall
Two people have died in a two-vehicle crash on the A39 in Cornwall.
Emergency services attended the collision at Collamoor Head, near Bude, which involved a van and a motorbike, at about 11:00 BST on Monday.
The motorbike rider and his female passenger, both in their 60s and from Truro, died at the scene.
A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence of alcohol. He remains in custody.
The road was closed for more than eight hours while police investigated.
Devon and Cornwall Police is appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.
