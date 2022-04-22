Former Redruth bank to become business and cycling centre
A former bank in Redruth is reopening as a temporary home for local businesses before become a centre to promote cycling.
The HSBC building on Fore Street closed in 2017 when the bank shut branches across the UK - and has remained vacant since.
From August it will house businesses currently in the Buttermarket, where a redevelopment will take place.
In spring 2024 the bank will then become a centre to promote cycling.
Funding from Historic England was provided to Redruth High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) scheme for the project.
The Buttermarket complex of buildings is being redeveloped in a £3m scheme to protect historic buildings by local businesses in Redruth town centre.
On completion in 2024, the bank building will then become the headquarters of the newly established Saint Piran Cycling Community Interest Company.
It will promote cycling at all levels and become a centre for accessing on and off-road cycle routes and trails in that part of Cornwall, the council said.
'Creating jobs'
Judy Davidson MBE, chair of Redruth Revival CIC said: "Redruth has a remarkable collection of fine buildings that hark back to its previous mining wealth, but which now need to be repurposed to help revitalise the town centre. We can't wait to reopen the doors to the public."
George Eustice, MP for Camborne and Redruth, said: "The purchase of the old HSBC building is a perfect example of community-led regeneration helping to reshape the prosperity of our town centres and I commend Redruth Revival for seizing this opportunity and taking on another challenge.
"Thanks to funding from Historic England via the High Street Heritage Action Zone scheme, as well as the efforts of the Redruth Revival directors and Saint Piran Cycling, Redruth will be able to ramp up its reputation as a centre of creativity, enterprise, and home to Cornwall's only professional cycling team."
