Eden Project plans for camping and glamping site
- Published
The Eden Project is hoping to convert a car park into a camping and glamping site.
Under the proposals, submitted to Cornwall Council, 12 pitches will be used for camping and caravans at the attraction near St Austell.
The application said the attraction wanted "an attractive camping site" in place of the Strawberry Fields car park.
No date has been set for when a decision will be made.
The planning application states there will be a new landscape garden, picnic areas, showers and toilets if the decision is approved, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Si Bellamy, chief activation officer at the attraction, said: "A planning application has been made and we are in regular contact with Cornwall Council and the parish councils and now await a decision."
