Man charged over A39 double fatal crash in Cornwall
A man has appeared in court charged with two drink-driving offences after a motorbike rider and his pillion passenger were killed in a crash.
Glyn Thomas, 58, of Camelford, Cornwall, appeared before Truro Magistrates Court earlier.
He is charged with two offences of causing death by driving without due care and attention while unfit through drink.
He was remanded on conditional bail.
Mr Thomas will appear at Truro Crown Court on 20 May.
The motorbike rider and his female passenger, both in their 60s and from Truro, died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the A39 near Bude, Cornwall, on Monday.
