Falmouth Cringe comedy festival tickets announced
- Published
A new comedy festival, The Falmouth Cringe, is the first of its kind in the South West, organisers said.
A series of 25 events have been announced around the Cornish town from 30 June to 3 July.
They will be held in six independent venues and involve local comedians and others from across the country.
Organisers said the "fringe-style comedy festival would match others across the UK for the first time" and "place Cornwall on the comedy map".
Tim Key of Alan Partridge fame and Maisie Adam of Live at The Apollo and Mock The Week will be among performers.
Franciska Earle, festival co-director, said: "Cornwall is increasingly left out of the loop when it comes to live comedy.
"There is so much talent in this county who struggle to make their voices heard outside of the Westcountry, and the Cornish audience rarely get to see top quality acts without having to travel miles to do so.
She added and aim was to "place Cornwall on the comedy map."
Johanna Brooks, also co-director said: "There's no reason that Cornwall can't have something that might rival the Edinburgh Fringe one day".
The festival will be sponsored by Falmouth BID, part of Falmouth Town Council.
Manager Richard Wilcox said it "will grow and develop" and "will appeal to many different audiences".
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.