Warning after dog dies in Cornwall cliff fall

Mullion Coastguard Team
The dog did not survive after falling from the cliff

The coastguard has warned dog owners to keep their pets on a lead after a dog fell from a cliff and died in Cornwall on Saturday.

Mullion Coastguard Team and Porthleven attended the incident at a cliff near Poldhu and Gunwalloe at about 20:30 BST.

The coastguard confirmed a specialist was sent to recover the dog which did not survive the fall.

The warning comes after a number of incidents.

