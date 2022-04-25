Warning after dog dies in Cornwall cliff fall
The coastguard has warned dog owners to keep their pets on a lead after a dog fell from a cliff and died in Cornwall on Saturday.
Mullion Coastguard Team and Porthleven attended the incident at a cliff near Poldhu and Gunwalloe at about 20:30 BST.
The coastguard confirmed a specialist was sent to recover the dog which did not survive the fall.
The warning comes after a number of incidents.
