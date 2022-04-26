Royal Cornwall Hospital Trust eases visiting restrictions
The Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust has announced a relaxation of some of its visiting restrictions.
Patients at the Royal Cornwall Hospital near Truro, St Michael's in Hayle and West Cornwall Hospital in Penzance are now allowed two visitors at a time, with the exception of admitting areas.
The trust said visits would be for a maximum of one hour each day, with no more than two patients receiving visitors in a bay at the same time.
Visitors must also wear a face mask.
The trust is advising people to check the latest restrictions before visiting.
It also said people must not visit if they had been in contact with someone who had had Covid in the last 10 days, or if they were experiencing any associated symptoms.
