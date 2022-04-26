RNLI volunteers reunite stranded dog with owners
- Published
A dog has been reunited with its owners after he was missing for three days following a 150ft fall down a cliff face in north Cornwall.
Woody the Sprocker Spaniel disappeared while on a walk with his owners on a coast path near Dannonchapel.
The volunteer Port Isaac RNLI crew received reports of barking which prompted a drone search for the dog.
Woody was later brought back to shore where he was checked over by dog first aider Jenny from Cornwall Search Dogs.
Woody's relieved owner Jon said: "The whole thing is a miracle. It's amazing that he survived the fall - the couple of nights alone - and that he was rescued.
"We can't thank the RNLI crew enough."
RNLI crew member Ben Spicer said: "I can only imagine how horrid it must have felt not knowing his circumstances over those days."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.