Woman finds late husband's wedding ring after 35 years
A 90-year-old woman from Cornwall has found her late husband's wedding ring 35 years after he lost it.
Mother-of-seven Ann Kendrick said her husband Peter, who died 22 years ago, had lost his ring while working in their back garden in Looe in 1987.
Mrs Kendrick came across the ring when she was clearing around the base of an apple tree in the garden on Saturday.
She said she was excited to find the ring and added that her husband would have been "as surprised as her".
Mrs Kendrick said she found it after a piece of metal "popped out of the ground" as she pulled on a tuft of grass.
"It didn't look at all like a wedding ring - it looked like a dirty piece of bent metal," she said.
"I looked at it and thought 'no, it couldn't be'.
"I was really quite excited," she added.
"When I was telling a friend about it I got a bit choked up."
Mrs Kendrick said she will get the ring repaired and wear it as a necklace in memory of her late husband.
