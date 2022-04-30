World Pilot Gig Championships: 'Huge boost' to economy, race bosses say
The annual World Pilot Gig Championships are a "huge boost" to the Isles of Scilly's economy, race bosses have said.
The gig racing event is held on the Isles of Scilly between 29 April and 1 May every year.
There are 120 crews competing in the race, with the event running since 1990 at Porthmellon Beach, St. Mary's.
The championships were cancelled two years in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic, but have returned this year.
Tom Matthews, marketing director at Tresco Island said: "The Gigs Championships is a huge boost to the whole of the Isles of Scilly's economy."
He added: "People go out for a meal here, go and do some of the local experiences or go out on a wildlife trip, it's hugely beneficial."
The race was last held in 2019 and chairman of the championships, Kevin Sherris, said: "It's nice to see some faces I haven't seen for two or three years. To see them all back again is fantastic."
