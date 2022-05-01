St Austell: Public asked to avoid area after three injured in collision
The public has been asked to avoid an area in St Austell following a collision.
Police confirmed three people are seriously injured after the one-vehicle crash on Bodmin Road, Ruddlemoor in St Austell at about 01:30 BST on Sunday.
The road is currently closed in both directions, and emergency services remain at the scene.
Another person, believed to be a man, left the scene and is currently being sought by police.
St Austell Community Fire Station described the collision as a "critical incident".
MPS Tina Green of the serious collisions investigation team said: "We are seeking the public's support and assistance to identify the fourth person who left the scene.
"They may have suffered serious injuries, so it is vital that he is located. They will also play a key part in our ongoing enquiries."
