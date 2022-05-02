Padstow's 'Obby 'Oss festival returns after two years
A May Day celebration in Cornwall has returned after being cancelled because of Covid-19 for the past two years.
The first of Padstow's two 'Obby 'Oss - wooden hobby horse - costumes has been parading for the first time since 2019.
The ancient tradition, believed to welcome the coming of summer, saw thousands of people line the streets cheering when the blue ribbon 'Oss appeared at about 10:00 BST.
Its rival - red-ribboned 'Oss - is due on the streets at about 11:00.
The 'Oss was accompanied by traditional music provided by drums and accordion, as well as costumed dancers.
As well as its coming back because of Covid cancellations, the festival is returning after a woman died after being struck by one of the wooden costumes.
Laura Smallwood, 34, was hit by the blue-ribboned 'Oss in May 2019.
An inquest recorded a conclusion of accidental death.
However, senior coroner Andrew Cox also said he would write to the government with concerns about management of community events, after he was told the festival up until 2019 had "no single event organiser" who was involved with safety advisory groups, police or other external agencies.
Padstow's May Day celebrations
- Thousands of people attend the annual May Day parade in Padstow.
- The exact origin of the centuries-old 'Obby 'Oss celebration is unknown, however it is thought it could be linked to the ancient Celtic festival of Beltane.
- It sees the 'Obby 'Oss dance through the streets of Padstow to welcome the coming of summer.
- Two black-framed costumes or "'osses" parade through the streets accompanied by dancers, drums and accordions.
- The 'Oss costumes - red and blue - are worn by a number of people through the day.
