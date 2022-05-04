Motorbike and vehicle in 'serious' crash in Lostwithiel
A motorbike and another vehicle have been involved in a "serious collision" in Cornwall, police have said.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the crash occurred on Edgcumbe Road, outside Lostwithiel, on the junction of the A390 and B3269, at about 12:10 BST.
Road closures were put in place and were expected to remain so for several hours, so motorists were being advised to avoid the area, officers said.
It is not known if anyone suffered any injuries.
