Bude crash: Man, 34, dies in motorcycle accident
A motorcyclist has died in a single vehicle crash in Bude.
Devon and Cornwall police, paramedics and the Devon air ambulance attended the scene on the A3072 near to the Red Post Inn at about 16:40 GMT on Monday.
The 34-year-old man from Beaworthy was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
Police have asked for anyone who witnessed the collision, or may have dashcam footage that could assist investigations, to get in contact.
