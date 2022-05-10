Councillors approve controversial Perranporth skate park
Controversial plans to build a skate park in Perranporth have been approved by councillors.
Some nearby residents had objected - arguing the noise it created would have a negative impact on them.
On Monday, a planning committee at Cornwall Council went against officers' recommendation to refuse the application on these grounds.
Councillors were satisfied that an acoustic fence built to shield the park would mitigate any noise impact.
The council's central sub-area planning committee voted by nine to one to approve the plans with only member John Fitter going against it, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Overwhelmingly positive'
Jamie Turnball, from the Perran Skate Collective, said: "There was such an overwhelmingly positive response in the village and on the community groups, it was great to see."
Plans to build the skate park were delayed after the application attracted a lot of attention in Perranporth with online comments seeing 94 in favour and 20 objections.
It was backed by Perranzabuloe Parish Council, which is leading the project, but some residents living nearby strongly objected - leading to both sides commissioning sound reports.
They gave conflicting assessments on the impact of the park's noise.
Despite planning officers recommending its refusal, councillors were satisfied that an acoustic fence which would be erected to shield the park would be enough to mitigate the problem.
'Mental illness'
Perranzabuloe parish councillor Ben Byfield said the "reliable and scientific" sound report concluded that mitigation could be put in place to reduce the impact on nearby properties.
He said other skate parks had been given approval in Cornwall, many of which were much closer to homes than the proposed Perranporth site.
But Kevin Havill, speaking on behalf of the residents, claimed that noise "will cause physical and mental illness".
Mr Havill also warned that there was a risk of antisocial behaviour from the skate park.
Parish councillor Ben Byfield said that the current situation where children and young people were skateboarding in the street or in car parks was creating the "risk of a death or serious injury".
He said the parish council would ensure that CCTV covered the site and it was monitored by street marshals.
