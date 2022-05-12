Cornwall Council houses five people in new flats
Five people who have been homeless or living in temporary accommodation in Cornwall will move into one-bedroom flats thanks to a new scheme.
Redundant Cornwall Council-owned properties have been refurbished to provide housing for those in urgent need.
A house in Trevose Avenue, Newquay, now provides five new self-contained flats.
Work on refurbishing other properties will take place across Cornwall, the council confirmed.
Councillor Olly Monk, portfolio holder for housing and planning, said the council was working to increase the amount of council-owned accommodation.
He said: "This project is a fantastic example of how we can recycle, refurbish or rebuild redundant council properties and bring them back to a useful future.
"The refurnished property will provide really good quality, secure, modern accommodation for people who have previously been in our temporary or emergency accommodation and I can't wait to welcome the first tenants to their new homes."
The flats will be managed and maintained by Cornwall Housing Ltd, with Harbour Housing providing support to help tenants to sustain their tenancies and find a regular source of income.
All the tenants will be from the local area and have previously been in temporary or emergency accommodation.
They will be able to stay in the flats for up to three years after which time they will be expected to move into more permanent accommodation.
