Camborne stalker police search for Christopher Nicholas
- Published
Police investigating stalking claims are trying to trace a man in Cornwall.
Devon and Cornwall Police want to track down Christopher Nicholas, 38, from Camborne.
He was described as white, about 5ft 11in ( 1.8m) tall, slim with short brown hair and several tattoos on both arms.
Officers said extensive enquiries had failed to locate Mr Nicholas but he was known to have links to Camborne, Falmouth, Penryn, Truro and Penzance.
Anyone who sees him or has information is asked to not approach him and to call 999 immediately.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.