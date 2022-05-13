Bude crash: Family tribute to 'loving husband'
The family of a motorcyclist who died in a single vehicle crash on Monday have paid tribute to him.
Boyd Smith was pronounced dead at the scene after police, paramedics and the Devon air ambulance attended near Bude, Cornwall.
Mr Smith, 34, from Beaworthy, was described as "a loving husband" who would be missed by his whole family.
The family said: "He will be missed by his wife and children for the rest of their lives.
"At the moment, the family are trying to process what has happened and trying to begin to heal."
Officers are continuing investigations to establish the circumstances of the crash.
