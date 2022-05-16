Homes for Cornwall conference looks at housing crisis
About 1,000 people are expected to gather for a conference on Cornwall's housing crisis.
Senior councillors, planners and community leaders will attend the event, organised by a new movement - Homes for Cornwall.
Hotelier Emma Stratton set it up after hearing her staff's struggles to find affordable homes.
A Cornwall Council spokesperson said it was addressing the shortage but it would require time and "compromise".
Emma Stratton, who owns the Bedruthan and Scarlet hotels on the north coast, said she was driven to create the new campaign as staff were unable to find homes.
She said the problem was hampering the post-Covid recovery of businesses in the county; damaging individuals, families and communities.
She said: "What our hope is, as a charitable organisation, is to support communities to get the housing that they need for this generation and for future generations."
The event, which starts at 12:45 BST, will involve debate and discussion to try to find solutions to the lack of housing.
Olly Monk, portfolio holder for housing at Cornwall Council, said: "The solution to the housing crisis in general in Cornwall is providing much more properties that local people can afford.
"I think there are solutions out there but it requires compromise from everybody, really - of the land being available, to the price which people develop the land at in the first place," he said.
