Cornwall sculptor hopes to haul in good luck for fishermen
A sculptor is hoping to raise awareness of the importance of small boat fishing in Cornwall.
Holly Bendall has created Waiting for Fish, a sculpture of a man, dubbed Dave, staring out to sea, along with a seagull.
She is raising £20,000 to cast the plaster statue in bronze for siting in Porthleven.
She hopes it will be unveiled at the opening of Porthleven's Art Festival on 24 September.
Ms Bendall saw the real 'Dave' and seagull on a trip to Cadgwith, in Cornwall.
"I was watching the fishermen coming in and there was a man sat there and he just had the most incredible face," she said.
"I thought 'Oh my God I have to draw you'.
"And a seagull just flew in and sat right next to him.
"They were just so posed looking out to sea and there was just this incredible moment as they waited for the local fishermen to come in."
"He's just got this presence about him," she said.
"Every time I take him out in public everybody has come up to me and said they absolutely love him.
"They either remind them of someone or he just makes them smile.
"With some sculptures you can rub parts of their body for good luck.
"He has such an incredible belly and I'm thinking that if everyone rubs his belly it would give the fishermen good luck."
