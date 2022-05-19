Thousands in Cornwall to benefit from £4.5m hardship fund
Cornwall Council has secured £4.5m to support those "hit the hardest" by the rising cost of living.
The government's Household Support Fund will provide a one-off £100 payment to about 16,500 pensioners, and a one-off £80 payment to about 15,500 families who are eligible for free school meals.
The payment will replace the free school meal holiday voucher scheme.
Remaining funds will be used to support "those most in need", the council said.
Pensioners will receive a letter with a code to help them retrieve the cash payment at a Post Office.
Councillor Dr Andy Virr, portfolio holder for adults and public health, said: "The significant rise in living costs has been taking a huge toll on many of our most vulnerable residents and families so this extra government funding is very welcome.
"Hopefully it will go some way to ensure pensioners and parents in particular can afford to heat their homes and put food on the table."
The remaining money will go to council and partner organisations including Volunteer Cornwall, Disability Cornwall and Community Energy Plus.
