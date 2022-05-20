Delays expected during weekend Cornwall A30 closure
Drivers are being told to expect delays with the complete closure of part of Cornwall's biggest road.
The A30 will be closed between the Chiverton Cross roundabout and Boxheater junction from 21:00 BST on Friday until 06:00 on Monday.
The closure is to enable a temporary roundabout to be built as part of a major upgrade to the road.
National Highways said drivers should allow "a little extra time" for their journeys.
Motorists are being diverted through Goonhavern via the A3075 and the B3285.
Neil Winter, National Highways senior project manager, said: "Work is now becoming increasingly visible, and although the temporary closures will have an impact on communities and road users, we are committed to minimising any disruption and ensuring we keep local residents and communities fully informed.
"We appreciate that roadworks can be frustrating, and we'd like to thank motorists in advance for their patience while work on this vital improvement scheme takes place."
In the autumn, another full weekend closure of the A30 will take place for a replacement bridge near Zelah.
When complete, an 8.7 mile (14km) stretch of single lane road will be dualled and there will be new roundabout junctions at both Chiverton Cross and Carland Cross.
The £330m upgrade is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023.
