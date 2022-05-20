Cornwall surfer Tom Butler rides monster wave

A surfer has been filmed riding a giant wave called Stones which forms off St Ives in Cornwall.
Tom Butler, from Newquay, rode the rarely-breaking wave in February for the film Cornwall's Wildest Wave.
Surfing the monster wave, which was at least three times overhead, required a safety boat and support team including paramedics and a lifeguard.
"I have hurt myself big wave surfing, so you have to have a team if things go wrong," he said.
The Stones is about 3 miles (5km) offshore from Godrevy lighthouse in St Ives Bay.
"I have been around the world in top locations for big waves," he said.
"But this year I had the idea of finding more big waves in Cornwall and this was one of the locations."
Only a handful of people are thought to have surfed Stones before, he said.
"I have never surfed it before and this was one of the biggest times it's ever been surfed.
"When it gets big you need a safety team because some waves break in front of large rocks or are far off the coast.
"It's a professional set-up with our own back-up."
