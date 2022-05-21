Ukrainian singer to perform in Penzance
A Ukrainian singer will be the special guest at a Penzance Catholic Church convert on Saturday evening.
Anna Zoshchuk fled her home city Odesa two weeks ago and is now living with a family in Truro, Cornwall.
More than 14 million Ukrainians have fled the country to seek refuge across Europe since the Russian invasion.
Ms Zoshchuk said it would be an emotional performance introducing the audience to Ukrainian songs about life and love.
"I'm always crying"
The professional singer will perform the Dnipro Waltz - a song about the river that runs through Kyiv.
She said: "For me I'm trying to keep my emotions but I'm always crying because you know in our country now war and one part Kiev is destroyed and I feel so much sadness about this fact.
"I'm excited about this because it's another language, another country and another experience for me, it's next level in my life."
Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision Song Contest with a symbolic show of public support in May 2022.
Pianist Alden Wright said the performance would bring people from all nationalities together.
"I like to think of it as sort of a testament to the power of music that two people from very different backgrounds can just sort of immediately get together and make music together, so it's really quite a powerful thing."
Ms Zoshchuk will perform alongside the Mousehole Male Voice Choir at the church from 19:30 BST.
