Controlled explosion on item found by metal detectorists
- Published
A controlled explosion has been carried out on a "suspicious item" found by metal detectorists in north Cornwall.
Police said on Sunday the unexploded ordinance was found in a field in Millpool, near Bodmin.
A cordon was set up before the arrival of emergency services.
The item was examined by the Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal and a controlled explosion was carried out on a Ministry of Defence firing range.
#controlledexplosion pic.twitter.com/TRLpanKgSY— Bodmin Police (@BodminPolice) May 22, 2022
Bodmin Police said on Twitter: "Following a discovery of a suspicious object by metal detectorists Police and Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) were called to a field adjacent to #Millpool MOD firing range."
