Controlled explosion on item found by metal detectorists

Devon & Cornwall Police
The unexploded ordinance was found in a field in Millpool, near Bodmin, on Sunday

A controlled explosion has been carried out on a "suspicious item" found by metal detectorists in north Cornwall.

Police said on Sunday the unexploded ordinance was found in a field in Millpool, near Bodmin.

A cordon was set up before the arrival of emergency services.

The item was examined by the Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal and a controlled explosion was carried out on a Ministry of Defence firing range.

Bodmin Police said on Twitter: "Following a discovery of a suspicious object by metal detectorists Police and Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) were called to a field adjacent to #Millpool MOD firing range."

