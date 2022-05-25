Cornwall housing crisis: Council boosts accommodation
- Published
Two more sites have been secured to provide accommodation for those who need it most in Cornwall, including those sleeping rough.
Cornwall Council has bought a former holiday park near Hayle, as well as securing an extension to its lease of a former surf lodge in Newquay.
The holiday park, Sandbanks in Upton Towans, will provide accommodation for some 20 households.
Meanwhile, the surf lodge will provide 20 rooms for single homeless people.
These additions to the council's offering come as part of the local authority's efforts to increase its stock of emergency accommodation amid the ongoing housing crisis in Cornwall.
'Radical intervention'
The former holiday park near Hayle includes a mix of different properties which will be refurbished and let to households in need of urgent short to medium-term help.
There are currently about 700 households in Cornwall in emergency accommodation, according to Olly Monk, Cornwall Council cabinet portfolio holder for housing and planning.
He said the figure "demonstrates just how fragile the private rented sector is".
He added: "We have seen a significant increase in demand for our services in recent months, driven by a 'perfect storm' of the staycation boom in 2021 leading to a considerable increase in house prices, coupled with the recent cost of living issues we're all familiar with, which are putting an even greater pressure on households' budgets."
Mr Monk said purchasing Sandbanks is one of the "radical interventions" the authority has made.
He said it will help to increase the amount of emergency housing available to help those in most need.
The owners of the surf lodge have agreed to extend the council's lease until 31 March 2024 so that the building can be used to provide year-round short-term accommodation.
It will provide 20 rooms for single people who were formerly rough sleepers.
Residents staying at the lodge will be provided with support to transition towards longer-term accommodation of their own.
"We know that the combination of an ever-growing shortage of rented properties and escalating levels of rent are leaving more and more people in Cornwall with nowhere to live," said Mr Monk.
"Add in the impact of the rising cost of living and the additional pressures on accommodation in key tourist areas such as Newquay and we are facing a perfect storm."
He added: "Schemes such as this one in Newquay will not only enable us to provide short-term accommodation for some of our most vulnerable residents but it will also help us to encourage them on the next stage of their journey."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.