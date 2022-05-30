Three-year plan to make communities in Cornwall safer
Plans have been revealed to improve safety in a number of Cornish communities.
The Safer Cornwall Partnership project has published its three-year plan.
It includes greater support for 10 towns with the highest crime levels and a trained community of "active bystanders" to prevent violence against women and girls.
Cornwall Council said the programme should ensure the county is a "safe, healthy and resilient place".
The project aims to cut crime and anti-social behaviour, improve community safety and help residents feel safer.
It brings together the police, council, fire and rescue service, health and probation services and other organisations to tackle issues such as domestic abuse and sexual violence, problem drinking and drug use.
Carol Mould, Cornwall Council cabinet member for neighbourhoods, said: "We have an extensive programme of work to target resources so that Cornwall is a safe, healthy and resilient place for the benefit of everyone who lives, works or visits here."
Safer Cornwall Chair, Police Commander Jim Pearce, said: "This plan sets out a balanced approach, working in and with communities to tackle the most visible crime and anti-social behaviour and improve our local environment, alongside addressing the more 'hidden harms', such as domestic abuse, sexual violence and exploitation."
