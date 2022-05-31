Cornwall's A30 reopens after serious car and caravan crash

Google
National Highways said early on Tuesday the investigation and recovery work was complete

A main road in Cornwall has reopened after a serious crash, National Highways has said.

A car towing a caravan left the A30 between the A391 at Lanivet and A39 at Indian Queens on Monday.

The road was closed after it happened at about 19:00 BST and diversions were put in place.

National Highways tweeted early on Tuesday that "investigation and recovery work [was] complete".

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.