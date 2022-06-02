Newquay street bollards painted as soldiers for Jubilee
- Published
An artist has painted a collection of street bollards to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The designs on Crantock Street in Newquay, Cornwall, have turned six bollards into Queen's Guards.
Artist Emily Donald, from Killa Walls Gallery, said: "It is just something to make people smile."
It is part of Crantock Street Community Garden which had been a neglected space but is now being looked after by a committee.
Anna Jay, from the committee, said: "Until a few years ago it was used as a car park illegally, so we got some bollards instated to stop that happening, and we realised that they looked pretty horrible.
"So we had a lovely mural painted recently by a local artist and she painted the bollards for us. We have six sentries in front of the garden for our big Jubilee lunch this weekend."
Ms Donald, who painted the bollards on Tuesday, said: "With the Jubilee garden party coming up I thought Queen's Guards would be perfect, especially with their hats being bollard shaped.
"It's just something to make people smile. They may even get turned into other characters in the future."
