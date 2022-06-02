Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Celebrations begin across Cornwall
Hundreds of people have gathered across Cornwall at events to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Parades, street parties and other events have been taking place to mark the 70th anniversary of the Queen coming to the throne.
In Truro a big screen showed the Trooping the Colour, along with a parade followed by a concert outside the Cathedral.
They are among about 3,000 beacons being set ablaze across the UK and the Commonwealth in a tribute to the Queen.
