Ben Corser: Family tribute to UK man shot dead in Mexico
- Published
The family of a UK man shot dead alongside two other men in Mexico have paid tribute to their traveller son.
Ben Corser, 37, from St Just in Cornwall, was shot while sitting in a car outside a supermarket in Colima on 24 May, his family said.
The family know of no motive for the killing and believe he had been in the wrong place at the wrong time.
The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said it was supporting the family.
Mr Corser's family said he was killed alongside two other men, known as Claudio and Alfredo, who he had been living with at the time.
"On Tuesday evening, 24 May 2022, Ben and Claudio came back on the bus from Guadalajara and Alfredo picked them up in a car," they said in a statement.
The three men then travelled to the supermarket to get some food.
"While they were in the car, outside the supermarket, all three young men, including Ben sitting in the back seat, were shot dead.
"We have had no explanation, no reasons given, no suggestion of robbery, kidnapping or anything else."
Mr Corser's parents, Andrew Corser and Lorraine Downes, and brother Tom Corser said there had been a "dramatic upsurge in violence in Colima in the last few weeks".
"It is most likely that this was a question of Ben and Claudio and Alfredo being tragically in the wrong place at the wrong time."
The family are devastated, the statement said adding Mr Corser had a "breadth that is rare today."
"He held first class degrees in both fine art and mathematics, he was an artist, a poet, a computer user, maker, coder and programmer, a skateboarder, a sea swimmer, wild camper, a festival goer, an actor, a yoga lover, a photographer, a music maker, a dancer".
It is hoped a funeral will be held in St Just on 24 June.
A FCDO spokesperson said: "Our staff are providing support to the family of a British man who died in Colima, Mexico and also in contact with the local authorities."
The death follows reports of the shooting of Cornwall businessman Chris Cleave, 54, in Mexico in March.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.