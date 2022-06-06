New £1.8m footbridge for Lostwithiel railway crossing
A new £1.8m footbridge will "take the stress out of catching the train" a councillor claims as funding for the structure has been secured.
Construction of the bridge in Lostwithiel, Cornwall, is expected to start in the autumn and completed by spring 2023.
The bridge will mean people will no longer need to wait at the level crossing to cross the railway.
It is also hoped the footbridge will help reduce trespassing.
When trains are approaching or in the station, road users and pedestrians have to wait at the level crossing for an average of 22 minutes an hour, Network Rail said.
The funding has come from Network Rail, Department for Transport and Cornwall Council.
Councillor Colin Martin, Cornwall Council, said: "A new footbridge across the railway will take the stress out of catching the train as residents will no longer have to worry about getting stuck on the wrong side of the barriers."
The structure will be delivered in preassembled sections enabling it to be quickly installed in just days without the need to close the railway and impact services.
Karen Ross, mayor of Lostwithiel, said: "Lostwithiel is very grateful to all project funders and members of the community for their hard work in bringing this project to fruition."
New access ramps and paving will also be added to the station to help people with mobility issues and those with a visual impairment.