Cornwall illegal rave: Partygoers leave moorland
- Published
Many partygoers have left an illegal rave which saw hundreds from across the UK descend on moorland in Cornwall.
The loud music, crowds and traffic began on Friday night at Davidstow Moor near Camelford and lasted all weekend, according to police.
Devon & Cornwall Police said the rave covered "quite a large area" and its officers worked to move people away.
A number of people were arrested and the force said it would seek to take action against the organisers.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.