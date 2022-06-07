Fire rescue police officer to receive bravery award
- Published
A police officer who saved the life of a colleague who was set on fire has been nominated for a bravery award, the Police Federation says.
PC Alan Lenton helped PC Darral Mares during a violent eviction in Newquay, Cornwall, in September 2020.
He dragged PC Mares away after he was covered in burning petrol and rolled him on the ground to extinguish flames.
PC Lenton was to attend a ceremony at the National Police Bravery Awards in London in July, the federation said.
'Incredible quick-thinking'
The two officers were sent to help bailiffs remove Blagovest Hadjigueorguiev and his belongings from Duchy of Cornwall land, where he had been camping.
The Bulgarian threw a cider bottle filled with petrol at them, causing flames to explode over PC Mares, who suffered serious burns to his hand and body.
The federation said PC Lenton knew he had "to act at once to try and save his colleague's life, and despite having the petrol on his uniform and at risk of catching light himself".
PC Lenton was previously issued a commendation by Judge Robert Linford during Hadjigueorguiev's trial.
He has also received a chief constable's high commendation and a Society For The Protection Of Life From Fire Award.
Devon & Cornwall Police Federation chairman Andy Berry said PC Lenton "fully deserved" the nomination because of his "incredible bravery and quick-thinking".
"He went to help his partner while covered in petrol himself; it could have ended tragically for both officers, but Alan put danger to one side to do what he needed to do."
The awards honour officers from across England and Wales who have performed outstanding acts of bravery on or off duty.
Hadjigueorguiev was jailed for 10 years.
