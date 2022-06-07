Man killed when tree fell near Flushing after rainfall
A father of two was killed when part of an oak tree fell on him and his houseboat, an inquest has heard.
Paul Welch, 53, died from head injuries after the incident on a creek near Flushing in Cornwall last year.
He was walking along the shore when the overhanging limb of the tree fell from the riverbank after heavy rainfall.
Senior Coroner for Cornwall Andrew Cox said the accidental death was "most desperate of bad luck".
The coroner said he would write a Prevention of Future Deaths report in a bid to prevent a similar tragedy happening again.
Mr Welch had a houseboat moored at Sailor's Creek on the Penryn River.
Leslie Hipple, who was on the neighbouring boat, said he heard a large crash and "the ground was shaking like an earthquake".
Firefighters called to the scene told the hearing Mr Welsh was not trapped but the tide was rising and they had to work to keep his head above water.
He was later transferred to an inshore lifeboat.
A post-mortem examination found he died from massive head injuries with multiple skull fractures.
Mr Cox said: "On 2nd January 2021 at Sailor's Creek near Flushing an overhanging tree fell from a river bank as he was walking along the foreshore."
He said the tree in question was "unintentionally omitted" from a tree survey which he said was "an unfortunate oversight".
Arborist Andrew Dixon told the hearing very heavy rainfall may have caused a small landslide which led to the healthy oak tree falling over.
Mr Welch's partner Harriet Thody said his philosophy was to "engage with the planet" and he was a natural sailor who lived on a 42-acre farm in Cornwall.
She said: "He lived his short life to the full."
